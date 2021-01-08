Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal museum displays Chokat, which is never built alone and tells story of hilly architectural skill

Chokat has been in trend in the border area of Yamuna valley and its tributary Tons in Uttarakhand from the ancient period. Usual length of Chokat was 13 Haath (Ancient Indian measuring system in which one Haath is equal to 1.5 feet) and width was 9 Haath and the height kept according to the number of stairs.

Variation in names of housing structures is also a characteristic of architectural richness of the area. For example, houses other than Chokat are called Kudoo, which are without upper stairs called Chhani or Dobari. The latter are used for keeping animals and built outside the village, said Mishra.

Museum assistant curator Rakesh Mohan Nayal said main characteristic of the Chokat is the community involvement. Chokat for deities and for inhabitants of the area are never built alone. Bringing wood from the forest and other processes of construction is completed with mutual cooperation. Chokat symbolises harmony and brotherhood.

Deodar wood and greenish stone are main construction material of Chokat and stone is joined with mud. To build Chokat for deities, mortar made of paste of urad dal is used and only relatives and people of that place participate in the process. Each household provides a certain quantity of dal paste every day, he said.

At present, lack of timber due to deforestation has made it impossible to construct Chokat. Hence, this has become a precious heritage, Nayal said.