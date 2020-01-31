Traditional Japanese architecture inspires recreational complex at Summer Olympics 2020

The plaza has been built at a cost of 2.4 billion yen ($22 million), a budget that has been adjusted as much as possible and with the idea that all the materials employed be reused, according to Makihara.

The complex is located in front of the Olympic Village where the athletes taking part in the Olympic and Paralympic Games will stay, and will only be accessible to them as well as members of the national delegations and accredited media.

The Olympic Village is currently in the final phase of construction and is scheduled to officially open on July 14, 10 days before the Games begin.

After the Games, the apartment blocks that make up the village will be put up for sale for residential use.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will take place between July 24 to August 9, while the Paralympics are to be held from August 25 to September 6.