Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal Municipal Corporation collects 45 tons of cracker waste

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation collected over 45 tons of cracker waste on Friday. The BMC administration decided to segregate cracker waste from other wastes on Diwali this year. There was an empty box tied to garbage vehicles for the purpose. Besides, the waste was also collected through road sweeping

Additional municipal commissioner MP Singh said cracker waste collection till morning was over 40 tonnes and the figure shot up to 45 tons by afternoon. He said the cracker waste was not mixed with green and wet waste and was sent to the landfill site for disposal in a scientific manner.

The waste collection in the city continued until afternoon. The amount of cracker waste was nearly 10 per cent of the total waste collected in a day. As many as 433 door-to-door waste collection vehicles and 153 vehicles were used for the purpose.

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 09:27 PM IST