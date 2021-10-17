Bhopal: Traffic diverted in city for Metro construction work; All you need to know

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic on Hoshangabad Road will be diverted from October 18 to October 27 due to the construction work of metro project in Bhopal.

Traffic police has issued diversion plan.

According to the traffic police, the construction work will be done near Gayatri Mandir MP Nagar near DB City due to which the traffic has been diverted.

An emergency traffic mobile helpline number 0755-2677340, 2443850. has also been launched.

A diversion plan also been launched for the same:

- Bikes, jeeps, cars going from Board Office intersection to Jinsi will be diverted from Jinsi Dharma Kata via DB City Tiraha, Press Complex intersection, Maida mill.

- Two wheeler, car can take bridge from Bogda to Jinsi Dharam fork, press complex intersection from Maida Mill, Gayatri Mandir turn to Victory Stambh, Residency Hotel Tirahe to Jyoti intersection, towards Chetak Bridge.

- All types of passenger vehicles, including BCLL buses, will not be able to go from DB City Tirahe to Press Complex to Maida Mill for commuting from Board Office intersection to Pul Bogda.

Such vehicles will be diverted from DB City Tirahe to Pul Bogda Bharat Talkies, DB City Tirahe to Vallabh Nagar Rotary, from Court Square to Pul Bogda via Maida Mill.

- Heavy or medium goods vehicle from Bharat Talkies bridge will not be able to go from Jinsi Dharam fork to the Maida Mill via Bogda bridge. They will be diverted from Bridge Bogda to Prabhat Chauraha, from Samvatika Petrol Pump Tirahe to Gautam Nagar towards ISBT Bus Stand.

Medium and heavy goods carrier vehicles, including those permitted and in emergency service, will not be able to enter ISBT, Chetak Bridge towards Jyoti Talkies intersection.

From ISBT route, such vehicles will be diverted to Pul Bogda, Bharat Talkies from ISBT to Chetak Bridge, Gautam Nagar, Samvatika Pump Tiraha, Prabhat Chauraha to Pul Bogda towards Bharat Talkies.

