Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal collector, IMC commissioner shifted

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government on Monday issued orders to transfer 19 IAS officers. Additional secretary at CM secretariat Koshlendra Vikram Singh is the collector of Bhopal. Indore municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal has been made collector of Rewa district.

Bhopal collector Avinash Lavania is now managing director of MP Water Corporation. CEO of Rojgar Guarantee Council Fariquhi Ali has been made MD of Khadi and Gram Udyog Board.

Rewa collector Manoj Pushp is now deputy secretary in women and child development department. Shajapur collector Dinesh Jain has been transferred to Neemuch in the same capacity. Mandla district collector Harshika Singh is now Indore municipal commissioner and additional managing director of MP metro rail company, Indore.

Neemuch collector Mayank Agarwal is the new collector of Damoh Damoh collector S Krishna Chaitnya has been made CEO of Rojgar Guarantee Council, Bhopal. Gwalior municipal commissioner Kishore Kumar Kanyal has been made collector of Shajapur district. Additional commissioner, commercial tax, Tanvi Hudda is district collector of Jhabua. Jabalpur district panchayat CEO Saloni Sidana is collector of Mandla. Sehore district panchayat CEO Harsh Singh is now Gwalior municipal commissioner.

Gwalior district panchayat CEO Ashish Tiwari is CEO, district panchayat, Sehore.

Additional collector Gwalior Jayati Singh is CEO of Jabalpur district panchayat.

Balaghat district panchayat CEO Vivek Kumar is CEO, district panchayat, Gwalior. Deputy secretary Harsimranpreet Kaur is the new CEO of district panchayat Agar-Malwa and SDM Mhow Akchat Jain is now SDM Rajnagar in Chhatarpur district.