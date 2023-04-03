Thai woman held at Bhopal airport for producing 3 different Aadhar IDs during checking

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Gandhi Nagar police have arrested a 39-year-old woman, a native of Thailand, for producing three different Aadhar IDs at Bhopal airport on Sunday, the police said.

The police added that the woman was bound to leave for Hyderabad and was undergoing the checking process, when her goof-up was unearthed.

Gandhi Nagar police station in-charge, Arun Sharma said that a CISF personnel, identified as Neeraj Hudda was deployed for the checking process on the exit gate of Bhopal airport. He told the police that a foreigner woman reached the airport at 2 pm on Sunday.

When Hudda sought her identity proof, she showed an Aadhar card, in which the photograph did not resemble her actual face. Hudda then asked for another ID proof. The woman showed another Aadhar card saved in her cell phone, in which her Aadhar number and address were different from the first one. On searching her cell phone, the cops found a third Aadhar ID too, in which the address was of another Indian state.

The cops detained the woman. She shall be produced in the court soon, station in-charge Sharma said.