Overheard in Bhopal: The wise wife and transfer list

Wise wife

The wisdom of an IPS officer’s wife is being discussed these days. The officer has made a lot of black brass. During his posting to different places, he appropriated a huge amount of dough that his wife converted into white money. Sahib's wife has good knowledge of financial matters besides she is on good terms with those who deal in financial issues. So, she has turned the entire black money into legal one. Sahib feared that a few people might trouble him after retirement. He was worried about his black money, but Sahib has managed it with the help of his wife. He plans to start a business after retirement.

Transfer list

There have been negotiations in the transfer of IPS officers. The transfer list, on which the negotiations were made, is related to three districts. There are whispers about it in the corridors of power. A powerful politician has influence in these three districts. A minister, too, has played an important role in posting the IPS officers to those places. It was the minister who put a price for each transfer. The minister met several people through his acquaintances who clinched a deal with the three officers after a lot of negotiations. The minister got these officers posted to the places of their choice through the senior politician. They say the politician did not know what the minister negotiated with the three officers whose names he had recommended for transfer. Those who could not clinch a deal with the minister are relating the stories about posting of officers in those three districts. Nevertheless, some higher-ups in the government are also angry about it, but they are forced to remain tight-lipped about the issue.

Minister’s loss

A minister handling construction works has incurred a huge loss. The minister has kept the file with him for several months for a settlement according to his wishes. The minister’s plan, however, has fallen through because of two senior IAS officers. Finally, the minister had to dispose of the file. The minister took money from the contractor, but the big deal that was to take place did not materialize. The case has its roots in the previous government that sanctioned the construction of a building. When the new government took over the reins power, it decided to reduce the cost of the building, causing a loss of Rs 90 crore to the contractor. Immediately after the government’s decision to reduce the rates, the contractor approached the minister, and pleaded with him against reducing the cost of the building. The minister, too, pulled out all the stops, so that the budget for the project might not be slashed. Nevertheless, two officers got in the way. Now, both the officers are on the radar of the minister.

Posting worries

A principal secretary (PS) is worried about posting. Because of the position the PS is holding, he is set to be transferred. Ergo, he is trying to get an important department, but there are powerful officers in those places where the PS wants his posting. A senior officer is posted to the department that the officer has set his eyes on. At present, the department has a powerful officer, and it is not easy to remove him from there. So, he is trying to go to another department which the current PS is heading for a long time. The officer may be shifted from there in the coming days, so he is trying to get this department. The officer has approached a senior member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, and is waiting for Lady Luck to smile on him.

Only way

If a man does not have anyone to count on, he tries to seek solace in something else. A few directly recruited IAS officers are passing through a difficult situation from which there is nobody to rescue them. Since such officers are posted to the loop line, they are taking interest in literature and other subjects. Two of these IAS officers recently took part in poem recitation, and their pains were reflected in the verses they read out at the event. At present, both of them are in the loop line. At the same time, it is true that they have not made any grave error for which they have been shunted out of the mainstream of administration. Most importantly, both are not demanding any important position. One of them wants that his nature of work should be changed. Now, it is to be seen whether their agonies melt the government’s heart.

Most efficient

There are murmurs about a female bureaucrat that she is the most efficient of all officers in the state. She is holding the charge of three departments. Although she has been recently given an important assignment, the departments she is heading will be with her. Because of her mild behaviour, everyone respects her, but there is resentment among some directly recruited IAS officers, for she is getting a lot of importance. There are two reasons, other than her efficiency, for her getting such importance. Madam enjoys the blessings of a principal secretary. Similarly, madam’s husband is also holding an important position. Once, he helped the government a lot, and madam has been given important positions from that time, so that her significance in bureaucracy is entrenched.

