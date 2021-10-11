e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Adani Ports says its terminals won't handle cargo from Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan from November 15 after Mundra drug haulAryan Khan will remain in judicial custody till Wednesday
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 05:33 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Bear dies after being hit by train near Bandhavgarh National Park

The bear, around eight years old, was crossing the tracks in Chandpur village near Badhwabara railway station under Katni-Bilaspur segment when the accident took place.
PTI
Representative photo |

Representative photo |

Advertisement

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): A bear died after being hit by a train near Bandhavgarh National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district on Monday, an official said.

The bear, around eight years old, was crossing the tracks in Chandpur village near Badhwabara railway station under Katni-Bilaspur segment when the accident took place, said RL Sharma, Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) of the Forest department.

"The area falls under the Ghunghuti forest range, near Bandhavgarh National Park. We received information about the accident at around 1 pm and reached the spot. The bear came to the spot to have honey from a beehive on a tree when he was hit by the train from the rear. A post mortem is being carried out," he said.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Remains of tiger carcass found in Kanha Tiger Reserve, poaching suspected

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 05:33 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal