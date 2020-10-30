Madhya Pradesh: Bada Malhera BJP candidate Pradyuman Singh Lodhi tests Covid positive, brought to Bhopal

BHOPAL: BJP candidate from Bada Malhara Assembly constituency Pradyuman Singh Lodhi was tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. The BJP leader was brought to the state capital after his health deteriorated while campaigning at his constituency. He was first rushed to hospital in Damoh, however, was later referred to Chirayu Hospital, Bhopal. He is the first poll candidate to have tested positive for the infection.

Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported 691 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 1,70,690, while 12 fatalities pushed the toll to 2,941. Two people each died in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior and Rajgarh, and one each in Jabalpur, Hoshangabad, Betul and Damoh.

The state corona positive rate stands at 2.3 per cent. 1074 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, which took the overall recovery count to 1,58,455. There are 9294 active cases in the State. On the day, 28995 samples were sent for testing, while 125 samples were rejected.

For the third consecutive day, the poll-bound Gwalior district witnessed a surge in cases. On Friday, 65 fresh cases were reported, while the single-day count on Thursday stood at 59 and a day previous it was 38. The district saw only 15 new cases on October 27. Similarly, another poll bound district Shivpuri reported 24 positives on the day. On Thursday, only six new cases surfaced.

Major cities like Indore reported 108 positive cases on the day and the caseload here stands at 33953, while toll 681. In Bhopal, 136 fresh cases pushed the tally to 23,159 and the toll here stands at 476. Jabalpur reported 28 positives , the tally here is 12727.