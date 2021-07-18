Madhya Pradesh: Back to business, Kamal Nath has action-packed week ahead

Bhopal: Facing repeated attacks from the ruling BJP for, what the BJP leaders said, being absent in Madhya Pradesh state Congress state president Kamal Nath will hold marathon meetings with party workers at Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office here in the next four days beginning Monday, as per Congress leaders.

Nath mostly kept away from Madhya Pradesh since he was hospitalised in Medanta Hospital in second week of June this year. However, he visited Nemawar on July, where five members of a tribal family were murdered.

Once in Nemawar, Nath attacked the BJP government in the state for, what he said, deteriorating law and order situation in the state. He announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh on behalf of the state Congress to the affected family.

What gave the BJP the shot in the arm against Nath was former chief minister Digvijaya Singh leading Congressmen to lodge their protest in Bhopal about a week back against allotment of land to a RSS affiliated organisation in Govindpura industrial area. Nath was not present during the protest.

Nath will hold a number of meetings at the PCC from Monday with party office-bearers including office-bearers of the party’s frontal organisations.

The state media vice president Bhupendra Gupta said the party was making preparations for local body elections and also by-polls to three state Assembly seats and a Lok Sabha seat.

To select the suitable candidates for the local body elections a panel has been constituted which will submit its recommendations to the ex-CM Kamal Nath.

Mayoral election through indirect system

The election of the Mayor/President will be through indirect system. Elections will be held in 347 urban bodies. These 347 urban bodies include all 16 municipal corporations.

It was informed that there are a total of 407 urban bodies in the state. Of these, elections are to be held in 347. A total of 60 urban bodies have their tenure left.

Voting will be held in two phases. Polling will be conducted in 155 urban bodies in the first phase and 192 in the second phase. A total of 19 thousand 955 polling stations have been set up.

The final publication of the voter list was done on 3 March 2021. Voting in urban bodies will be done through EVMs.