Monsoon-deficient Madhya Pradesh stares at agriculture crisis; soyabean, paddy wither

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers from across the state are worried over decline in rainfall activity during monsoon. Considering that it is sowing season for paddy and state crop soaybean, farmers have no option than to pray.

Bundelkhand region, which is known for drought has received more than 50% less rain this season. Even Chambal region suffers the same.

Pannalal Jatav, a farmer from Tikamgarh, said he had sown urad and moong after taking loan from a local money lender. “It has been over a month without rain and now it is difficult to save crops if it does not rain in a day or two. I have no other option than to seek God’s help,” said Jatav.

Agriculture experts say delay in rain activity may damage 50% of crops. “Urad, moong, soyabean and paddy may suffer badly,” says Dr Deepak Singh of Krishi Vigyan Kendra. More than 90% of farmers have completed sowing, he added.

The worst affected districts include Panna, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Damoh, Chhatarpur in Bundelhkand region and Morena, Bhind, Datia, Gwalior and Sheopur in Chambal region.

Panna district has received 87.90 mm of rain till July 16 (deficiency of 71%) though its normal rainfall is 300.10 mm. Similarly, Morena has received 49.50 mm rain against 150 mm rain, showing 67% shortfall from the normal.

Other districts also show rain deficiency of over 50%.