Madhya Pradesh: Auto rickshaw running without permit will be confiscated in state, says Transport Commissioner Mukesh Jain

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Transport Commissioner has said that all auto rickshaws running without permit will be confiscated in the state.

Transport Commissioner Mukesh Jain made the above remark in a written affidavit which was submitted in High Court on Tuesday. He had appeared here after the reprimand of the high court.

The affidavit further states that the orders of the High Court would be followed. The Indian Motor Vehicle Amendment Act 2019 would also be implemented within 45 days.

The High Court has also sought an action-taken reply within 2 weeks. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled on January 3, 2022.

Notably, the High Court had made two remarks in the case of illegal auto rickshaws functioning in the state. Firstly, if the transport department was not able to take action on illegal autos, then the court would direct to handover the task to some other agency. Secondly, if the orders of the High Court would not be followed, then the transport secretary of the state would have to resign from the post.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 08:12 PM IST