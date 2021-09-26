Madhya Pradesh: Athletes bag 1 gold, 2 silver medals in national triathlon championship

Advertisement

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh athletes have bagged one gold and two silver medals at the Centre for Sports Science Multi Sports ITF Open National Championship that concluded in Chennai on Sunday. Madhya Pradesh Triathlon Academy players Durvisha Pawar and Aadhya Singh have bagged gold and silver medals respectively, state Triathlon Academy officials said.

Durvisha claimed gold in Youth Girls Aquathlon, which included 250m swim and 2.5km sprint. Aadhya won the silver medal in the Sprint Women's Triathlon that included 750 metre swimming, 20 km walk and 5 km sprint.

Kavyansh Srirao also won silver medal in Youth Super Sprint Triathlon that included 250m swimming, 7km bike and 2.5km sprint. The championship started on Friday.

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 05:45 PM IST