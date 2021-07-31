Triathlon: Emphatic Great Britain win first-ever mixed relay gold at Tokyo Olympics

In what may have was one of the most spectacular sporting debuts of all time, the triathlon mixed relay was nerve-wracking, tactical and ferociously fast.

Great Britain are champions, after a searing first three legs from Jess Learmouth, Jonny Brownlee and Georgia Taylor-Brown saw them move 20 seconds ahead, before anchor Vincent Luis of France - the triple world champions - sped past Team GB's Alex Yee on the final bike ride to set up a nail-biting finish, as reported by Olympics.com.

On the title-deciding run, Yee - silver medallist in the men's individual event - fought back to win an unforgettable gold for Great Britain, with the team finishing in 1:23:41. They now have three medals over the entire Tokyo 2020 triathlon competition: two silvers and one gold.

Celebrations will undoubtedly go on long into the day, after Learmouth, Brownlee, Taylor-Brown and Yee made history for Team GB, as each swam for 300m, cycled for 8km and ran for 2km as if their lives depended on it.

The USA team, made up of Katie Zaferes, Morgan Pearson, Kevin McDowell and Taylor Knibb, claimed a special silver medal, while France's Leonie Periault, Dorian Coninx, Cassandre Beaugrand and Vincent Luis won bronze.