Madhya Pradesh: Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University to open 11 study centres

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University has introduced one-year diploma and certificate courses related to primary health care to promote self-employment among youth.

For these new courses, the university is going to start 11 new study centres in different districts in the state. Out of total, two centres are located in Bhopal on Avadhpuri Road and in Indrapuri Colony. Other study centres have been opened in Biaora Rajgarh, Agar, Singrauli, Betul, Ratlam, Tikamgarh, Katni, Kanailganj Guna, Shajapur, and Indore.

The responsibility of carrying out the administrative and academic functions of all these study centers has been entrusted to First Aid Council of India. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University registrar Dr Vijay Kumar Singh has issued notification to conduct courses.

The study centres will be started to provide education to the students of urban and rural areas in other states also.