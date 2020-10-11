Madhya Pradesh: Over 25K registrations in additional round for BEd admissions

Indore: More than 25000 students applied for the additional round of centralised online counseling for admissions in BEd course.

Indore division additional director (higher education) Suresh Silawat said that the registration figure of additional round is almost equal to the first round.

“In the first round the registrations were around 25700 and more than 25300 in the additional round,” he stated.

Despite three rounds of online counselling, nearly 24 per cent seats were still lying vacant in colleges offering BEd courses in the city. The figure at state level is above 30 per cent.

For filling up the vacancies, the DHE allowed an additional round of online admission counselling in BEd on the request of Devi Ahilya Private Education College Association.

“The BEd admission process has three rounds of counselling. In the three rounds, 2573 seats out of 3400 in 32 colleges in the city got filled,” said association president Abhay Pandey.

He stated they demanded one more additional round for filling the vacancies and also contact numbers of students so when they are allocated seats can be contacted for confirmation of admission.

The second demands remain to be heeded, he added.