Madhya Pradesh Assembly Bypolls: Congress cries poll code violation, approaches EC

BHOPAL: Congress has approached the chief electoral officer against the decision of the state Cabinet to provide ration at doorstep and power subsidy to domestic consumers and farmers. A delegation of Congress handed over the complaint to the commission on Tuesday.

The by-election to three Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha elections are scheduled for October 30 in state. Accusing the government of violating the model code of conduct, Congress spokesperson JP Dhanopia talking to media said that the Cabinet has taken the decision to provide ration at doorstep especially to the tribal people of the state and the announcement may influence the voters.

Similarly the power subsidy of Rs 4,009 crore will be given to the companies as a compensation for supplying subsidised electricity to the domestic consumers. The cabinet on Tuesday announced the subsidy of over Rs 20,700 crores on electricity, with an aim to provide cheap electricity to farmers and domestic consumers. He claimed that these announcements were made keeping in mind the ensuing bypolls and it was clearly a violation of the election code of conduct.

The Congress asked the CEO-MP and Election Commission of India to take action in this connection.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 10:58 PM IST