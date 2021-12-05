Madhya Pradesh: Asha workers deprived of corona incentive for 3 months

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The Asha workers who were at the front during the two waves of the corona pandemic have not been given the corona incentive for the past three months, official sources said.

They did door-to-door surveys of the patients risking their own lives. Despite that, they have not got covid-19 incentives during the past three months.

The Asha workers and their colleagues across the district stopped work on Saturday in protest against the administration’s failure to give them incentives.

When they reached the office of the chief medical and health officer the officials there refused to take their memorandum.

President of the organisation Chinta Chouhan said that they had informed the officials of the health department and those of the district administration about their decision to hand over a memo on demand for incentives.

Despite that, the health officials did not accept their memorandum, Chinta Chouhan said.

The government was giving Rs 500 as covid-19 incentive to the Asha workers along with their monthly remuneration, but the district administration has stopped giving it since September.

Chinta Chouhan further said that the Asha workers cooperated with the administration to do house-to-house surveys of the patients during the corona pandemic risking their own lives.

According to her, despite getting low salary, the Asha workers played an important role in handling the corona pandemic, so it is unjust to stop the incentives.

Chief medical and health officer Dr Sudhir Kumar Dehria said that the incentive had been stopped because of a lack of funds but it would be given to them in the coming months.

