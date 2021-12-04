Madhya Pradesh: Panchayat Elections to be held in three phases, voting for first phase on January 6

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission has announced the dates for three-tier Panchayat election to be held in three phases on Saturday.

The voting for the first phase will take place on January 6, 2022. For the second phase and the third phase, it will be held on January 28 and February 16 respectively, state election commissioner BP Singh said.

According to Singh, the elections will be held for 859 district panchyat members, 6727 Janpad Panchayat members, 22581 Sarpanch and 362754 panch.

“With the announcement of the elections, the model code of conduct has come into vogue,” Singh said.

The tenure of the 114 gram panchayat will end in March 2022. The election for those panchayat will be held in March, Singh said.

While the counting of votes for Sarpanch and Panch elections will be done on the day of polling, the counting of Janpad panchayat and district panchayat will be done on different dates in different phases.

“Ballots for Sarpanch and panch elections will be used, while EVM will be used for district Panchayat and Janpad Panchayat,” Singh said.

