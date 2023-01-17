Madhya Pradesh: Army Captain commits suicide at Pachmarhi, reasons yet to be learnt

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A 29-year-old Captain of the Indian Army reportedly committed suicide at the Pachmarhi Army facility in Narmadapuram district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

According to reports, the body of Captain Sartaj Singh was found hanging from a ceiling fan of the room where he was staying. Nevertheless, no suicide note was found in the room.

Kalra, a native of Kanpur district in Uttar Pradesh, had been staying at the institute since September 2022.

The police were informed about the death of the Army officer at the Army Educational Corps Training College and Centre (AECTCC) at around 9 pm on Monday.

Captain Karla was learning Chinese at the Pachmarhi Army facility institute where the soldiers are trained in an array of disciplines, including music and foreign languages, said local police station in-charge Rooplal Uikey.

Superintendent of police Gurukaran Singh said Captain Karla’s may have been a case of suicide, but no suicide note was recovered from the room.

