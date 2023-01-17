e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: SAI judokas clinch medals, second runner-up title in All India Inter-University Championship

Tuesday, January 17, 2023
article-image
Winners with runnner-up trophy |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three judokas who received training at Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bhopal, clinched three medals and the second runner-up trophy at the All India Inter-University Judo Competition (women) organised at Lovely Professional University in Punjab.

Nandini Vats won a gold medal in the 70kg category, Himanshi Tokas won silver medal in 63 kg category, Jagruti won a bronze medal in the 57kg category. All the judokas represented Rabindranath Tagore University. These three players won the second runner-up trophy.

Nandini, Himanshi, and Jagruti are coached by Arjuna Awardee Yashpal Solanki, High Performance Director of SAI and coach Priyanka Awasthi.

article-image

