Madhya Pradesh: Archbishop meets home minister, says community feeling insecure

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Archbishop of Bhopal archdiocese Sebastin Durairaj along with a delegation met home minister Narottam Mishra and appealed for action in attack on St Joseph School in Ganj Basoda in Vidisha district.

Archbishop Durairaj released a video message on Tuesday saying that section of people in his community is not feeling safe. He appealed to home minister and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take appropriate measures.

'A section of our community is feeling insecure. That is why we met home minister Narottam Mishra who has assured us of appropriate action. We also urge CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to stick to sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas (slogan given by PM Narendra Modi),' said the Archbishop in his video message.

'We belong to a country that is known for diversity and is secular constitutionally. We are celebrating Amrut Mahotsav of our countryís Independence. I appeal to move ahead with feeling of unity and brotherhood. But it is unfortunate that some antisocial elements have taken to violence and are attacking on our community members,' he added.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 12:27 AM IST