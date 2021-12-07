Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath asks Congress workers to prove their strength in Jaipur rally on 12 December

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): PCC Chief Kamal Nath has asked the Congress workers and office bearers across the state to prove their strength in rally to be organized in Jaipur on December 12.

AICC (All India Congress Committee) is organizing a rally in December 12 in Jaipur after it was denied permission in New Delhi. The rally will be addressed by AICC president Sonia Gandhi and also Rahul Gandhi.

Sources in the party say that AICC has made all the plans to make this rally big and impressive. It has asked all the state Congress chiefs to prove their strength in this rally.

MP Congress chief Kamal Nath has furthered the message of AICC and has asked the party workers and office bearers to prove their strength in the upcoming rally. Congress office has issued formal instructions to all its MLAs and MPs. It has also communicated this to former MLAs and MPs besides candidates who contested assembly elections in 2018 and Lok Sabha election in 2019.

“All officials, heads of various departments and cells besides present and former MLAs and MPs to ensure participation of people in large numbers in the rally in Jaipur,” said a senior party functionary.

AICC had planned a big rally in New Delhi but had to change the venue as they did not get permission in Delhi. The rally is being organized against rising prices, unemployment, bad state of economy, atrocities on dalits and shrinking democratic rights.

