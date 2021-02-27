Madhya Pradesh: Applicants wary of constable test with 95,000 candidates from other states

Bhopal: Not only aspirants who have applied for the post of police constable but even the state government is wary about the test being held amidst rising cases of corona virus in Madhya Pradesh.

According to sources from the Professional Examination Board (PEB), the agency which conducts recruitment test, about 95,000 candidates would be coming from other states to appear in this test that is scheduled to begin from March 6.

Total applicants appearing to take the test are more than 12,16,000 from across the state including that from other states. Candidates from states like Maharashtra, Bihar, UP and Rajasthan would be coming to test centres in MP to appear in the recruitment test.

The candidates will give online exam at the prescribed test centres and entry will be given through Aadhaar card only.

This is one of the biggest tests conducted by the PEB so far where candidates would be appearing in so big numbers. Till date maximum number of candidates appearing for test organized by the PEB stood at about 10 lakh applicants during teacher’s eligibility test.

In this recruitment test there are 11 lakh 21000 applicants from Madhya Pradesh. Highest numbers of applicants come from districts like Sagar, Morena, Bhind and Gwalior where an average of about 45,000 have applied from each district.

Similarly, there are around 25-30,000 candidates each from Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur districts.

The PEB has received about 300 times applications of the total posts advertised. There are 3,862 posts for constable and 138 for radio constable that have been advertised for recruitment.

The PEB officials say there are already defined protocols and Standard Operating Procedures for the test centres prescribed by the government. District officials will ensure its strict implementation.