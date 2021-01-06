Madhya Pradesh: Training of the Super-100 batch of the girls for Police recruitment Examination kicks-off

Ratlam: Training of the Super-100 batch of the girls for preparation of Police recruitment Examination commenced at the Police parade ground under the auspices of Police and District Women and Child development department.

District Collector Gopalchandra Dad and SP Gaurav Tiwari on Tuesday reached the police parade ground and motivated girls for their preparations and also gave success tips. District Collector Gopalchandra Dad said that hard work will always bring success. "There is no shortcut to success but constant efforts and hard work will only result in achieving goal. Dedicated efforts for preparation will yield positive results."

Athletics coach Amanat Khan imparted information as to how technically preparations should take place. Bajrang Mali of the Police department briefed about the pattern of the police recruitment examination. District Project officer Vineeta Lodha, Assistant Director Ankita Pandya, Vaneeta Sandhu, K S Tanwar, Ahtesham Ansari were also present. An official press release informed that 100 girls were attending training from 6 am at the police ground and were also attending the classes of Maths, English and other subjects.