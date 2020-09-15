Madhya Pradesh: Anuppur joint collector Ramesh Singh quits job to contest by-election on Congress ticket

Joint collector of Anuppur, Ramesh Singh, has resigned to fight by-election on the Congress ticket. Singh met former chief minister Kamal Nath on Monday and put in his papers after that.

Nevertheless, the Congress has already declared the name of Vishwanath Singh Kunjan as party’s candidate from Anuppur. After Singh’s resignation, it seems the Congress may change its candidate from that constituency.

Food and civil supplies minister Bisahulal Singh is set to fight election from the constituency on the BJP ticket. The Congress has declared its candidates for 15 seats. The party has yet to announce the names of contenders for 12. By-elections will be held for 27 seats.