Madhya Pradesh: Government teachers demand increments and lifting of the ban from promotions

Indore: Government teachers and officials represented by Sanyukt Adhikari-Karamchari Morcha and Sanyukt Adhikari Karamchari Samavany Samiti demanded payment of increments and lifting of ban from promotions. The representative group submitted a memorandum in this regard to additional collector Ajaydev Sharma on Tuesday.

Following were the demands made in the memorandum:

1. Dearness allowance given by the former government should be paid to start from 1-July 2019.

2. Annual salary increase withheld from 2-July 2020 should be re-started.

3. Pending payment of arrears of the seventh pay scale and sixth pay scale should be paid to the teacher cadre.

4. The ban on promotion should be lifted or an alternative arrangement should be made for the same.

General Secretary of the union Harish Bouyat said, “Teachers and all government employees are losing patience and temper due to held back of increments and promotions. To control the situation, the association decided to submit a memorandum to help teachers.

Ramesh Yadav, Alok Parmar, Shekhar Joshi, Praveen Yadav, Ashok Malviya, Bhim Singh Kushwaha,, Ashok Vajpayee, Sandeep Dholpure, Pawan Sharma, Anand Hardia, Gaurav Gawate and others represented different associations during the meeting.