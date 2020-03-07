Madhya Pradesh: Angry MLA Surendra Singh Shera returns, claims he will be made minister

BHOPAL: Disgruntled Independent MLA, Surendra Singh Shera, returned to Bhopal and met Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday.

Shera who claimed that he would become a minister after Holi met Nath along with his family members.

His association with Nath is 25-year-old, and it will continue, Shera said.

Shera’s annoyance brought the situation to such a pass that, public relations minister PC Sharma had to go to airport to receive him.

After his meeting with CM, both Sharma and finance minister Tarun Bhanot dropped Shera to his home.

Earlier, Shera said that he would be made a minister before Holi, but now, after meeting CM, he said would soon become a minister. Tourism minister Surendra Singh Baghel was sent to pacify Shera and bring him back in the government fold.

On the one hand, the government is trying to mollify Shera, but on the other hand, minister for general administration department, Govind Singh, called him a ‘monkey’.

Shera leaps like a monkey, Singh said, adding, it is not Shera but the Chief Minister who will decide whether he will be inducted into the cabinet.

Shera with three Congress legislators was in Bengaluru, and he claimed that five ruling party legislators would resign.

3 Cong legislators yet to return

Three missing Congress legislators have not yet returned to the party fold. The legislators Bisahulal Singh, Hardeep Singh Dang and Raghuraj Kansana are still out of reach of the party leaders. Dang has already put in his papers. Congress leaders are trying to contact these MLAs. Tourism minister Surendra Singh Baghel was sent to Bengaluru to bring them back, but they went to some other place. When former chief minister Digvijaya Singh’s comments on the three missing legislators were sought, he said such questions should be put up before Surendra Singh Shera or Arvind Bhadauria.