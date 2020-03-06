Madhya Pradesh's leaders are not for sale: MP CM Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: Political leadership of Madhya Pradesh are ‘not for sale’ items, said Chief Minister Kamal Nath while addressing Yadav Mahasabha programme on Friday. In an indirect comment on the ongoing political drama in the state, he said, “People thought that political leaders can be purchased. But in MP they are not for sale.”

Talking about state’s image in the country and abroad, he said “Will we be known for Bhopal gas tragedy or for mafia or such politics.” He went on to add, “Whatever our political party, our philosophy should be one.” Lamenting deterioration in politics, he stressed on the need to preserve values. “We need to build an image that allows us to proudly claim that we are from Madhya Pradesh.”