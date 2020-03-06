Madhya Pradesh: ‘Four’ missing MLAs a worry for Congress

BHOPAL: Four MLAs, including three from Congress and an independent, are still missing. It is alleged that they are being sheltered by the BJP-led Karnataka government. The Congress has continued to accuse BJP leaders of bid to poach on 10 MLAs. The party has alleged that its leaders took these MLAs to Haryana and New Delhi.

On Wednesday, six of these MLAs, including three of Congress, two of BSP and one of SP, returned to Bhopal from Haryana. They were accompanied by two Nath ministers. The party then claimed that four MLAs were shifted to Karnataka by the BJP leaders. Congress leaders who were praising efforts of ministers Jaivardhan Singh and Jitu Patwari on Wednesday for bringing back these MLAs went into silent mode on Thursday as four MLAs were still missing.

The four missing MLAs include Raghiraj Singh Kansana, Hardeep Singh and Bisahulal Singh of Congress and independent MLA Surendra Singh Shera are claimed to be in Bengaluru.

Sources claimed that these four MLAs are housed in a hotel or a guest house. Karnataka BJP unit is taking care of them. The Karnataka Congress unit is also keeping an eye of these MLAs.

Shera was in Congress. However, he contested as an independent and defeated the Congress candidate in assembly polls. He has been demanding ministerial berth for long.

Among the four missing MLAs only Shera has spoken to media. On Wednesday, he had claimed that he was busy with medical treatment of his daughter. However, mobile phones of other three MLAs are switched off. They are not even talking to their family members.

Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja said that the MLAs would return shortly or late on Thursday night.