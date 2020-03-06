Bhopal: Political quake hits MP, Congress MLA Hardeep Singh Dang resigns

BHOPAL: Congress MLA from Suwasara, Hardeep Singh Dang, put in his papers as member of the assembly on Thursday, rattling the party which is trying to stave off BJP's attempt to topple the government. Dang sent his resignation to Chief Minister Kamal Nath and assembly Speaker NP Prajapati.

Dang is one of the four missing legislators who are out of reach. Besides Dang, Bisahulal Singh and Raghuraj Kanshana are also reportedly in Bengaluru.

Independent MLA Surendra Singh Shera is also in Bengaluru. There happens to be a major political crisis before Nath after Dang's resignation. Sources also said some of the Congress legislators might resign within 24 hours.

Dang is a supporter of former MP Meenakshi Natrajan. In his resignation letter, Dang wrote that his constituency had been ignored during the past 14 months. He has neither been made a minister nor his constituency developed, Dang wrote.