e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Angered by frequent scolding and beatings, teenage boy shoots dead his mother, say police

Madhya Pradesh: Angered by frequent scolding and beatings, teenage boy shoots dead his mother, say police

The boy, a student of class 11, used his father's licensed rifle to shoot at his 43-year-old mother at their home, killing her on the spot, the official said.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 07:55 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old boy on Tuesday allegedly shot dead his mother in Tikamgarh city of Madhya Pradesh as he was apparently angry with her for scolding and beating him on several occasions, a police official said.

The boy, a student of class 11, used his father's licensed rifle to shoot at his 43-year-old mother at their home, killing her on the spot, the official said. His father, who works as a security guard in a bank, was not home at the time.

After committing the crime, the teenager informed the police and waited for them to arrive at the scene, the official said.

"The boy was unhappy with his mother's attitude towards him as she used to scold him now and then and also beat him badly on several occasions which enraged him a lot," rural police station in-charge Preeti Bhargava said citing the preliminary investigation.

A case of murder has been registered and the boy has been detained.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Army captain's body found hanging at training centre in Narmadapuram
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: SAI judokas clinch medals, second runner-up title in All India Inter-University...

Bhopal: SAI judokas clinch medals, second runner-up title in All India Inter-University...

Bhopal: Probable Olympic players should get financial aid from govt, says top-seeded tennis player...

Bhopal: Probable Olympic players should get financial aid from govt, says top-seeded tennis player...

Madhya Pradesh: Angered by frequent scolding and beatings, teenage boy shoots dead his mother, say...

Madhya Pradesh: Angered by frequent scolding and beatings, teenage boy shoots dead his mother, say...

Bhopal: Think 20 summit concludes with Bhopal Declaration

Bhopal: Think 20 summit concludes with Bhopal Declaration

Madhya Pradesh: Miscreants kidnap 3 people who went to graze cattle in Sheopur forest, demand ₹12...

Madhya Pradesh: Miscreants kidnap 3 people who went to graze cattle in Sheopur forest, demand ₹12...