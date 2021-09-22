Madhya Pradesh: Anand Giri appears to be a wannabe film star in his pics: Digvijaya

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): “The suicide note is disturbing. The corruption and misappropriation of the funds at the Maths and temples is concerning. The pictures of Anand Giri which have surfaced show how disinterested he is in spirituality. Instead, he appears to be a wannbe film star,” said the former chief minister Digvijaya Singh during an event in Sehore on Wednesday.

Singh was attending the concluding ceremony of the Congress Kisan Kranti Yatra, that was taken out from Ahmedpur on September 16, at the town hall in Sehore.

He explained the three farm laws and said, “The farmers in the state will have to raise their voices. The government is making fools out of them. The BJP is expert in lying and persuading people based on the religious fights. When people question their methods, they call out names including Pakistani, Afghanistani and Talibani.”

“We should harbor no fear of Hindutva being in danger. If anyone has, they can go to BJP,” he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 11:00 PM IST