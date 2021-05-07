Madhya Pradesh among 11 states picked for inter-cropping of pulses

Tur inter-cropping will be covered in 11 states and 187 districts. The states are Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.



Moong inter-cropping will be covered in 9 states and 85 districts. The states are Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.



Urad inter-cropping will be covered in 6 states in 60 districts. The states are Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. Urad Sole Cropping will be covered in 6 states.



For effective implementation of the Kharif mini kit programme, a massive outreach with the concerned district will be held both through a series of webinars by the central and state governments to ensure that there are no hiccups. District level training programmes during the crop season will be organized through the District Agriculture Office and the ATMA network for good agriculture practices and the use of new seeds in subsequent seasons as well. The Agricultural Technology Application Research Institutes (ATARIs) and Krishi Vigyan Kendras will also be roped in for effective implementation and training to the farmers.



The mini kits will be supplied by the Central and state agencies to the destination at the district level approved under the strategy by June 15, with the total cost of Rs 82.01 crores to be borne by the Central government. India is still importing around 4 lakh tonnes of tur, 0.6 lakh tonnes of moong and around 3 lakh tonnes of urad for meeting its demand.

The special programme will increase the production and productivity of Tur, Moong and Urad to a great extent and will play an important role in reducing the import burden and propel India to become 'Atmanirbhar' in the production of pulses.



Looking at the production of 14.76 million tonnes in 2007-08, the figure has now reached 24.42 million tonnes in 2020-2021 (2nd advance estimates) which is a phenomenal increase of 65%.