Madhya Pradesh: Ambassador of peace in Chambal Gandhian Subba Rao passes away

Jaipur/ Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Eminent Gandhian and ambassador of peace in Chambal region, Salem Nanjundaiah Subba Rao, passed away in Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital in Jaipur on Wednesday. He was 92.

Rao was born in Bangalore, Karnataka, on February 7, 1929. His father Nanjundaiah was an advocate.

Rao plunged into the Quit India Movement when he was just 13 years old.

After India won freedom, he came to the Chambal valley with the message of peace and played a critical role in the surrender of dacoits in 1972.

On April 16, 1972, 572 dacoits, operating in the Chambal valley spread across Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, laid down arms before the portrait of Gandhi in Joura area of Morena district, Madhya Pradesh.

Rao always inspired youths to serve the nation in whatever way they can. The Government of India honoured him with Padmashri Award.

He earned a living from the produce in his farm since the days of freedom struggle.

The veteran Gandhian established a Gandhi Sewa Ashram in Joura where Khadi clothes and vermin-compost are made.

His mortal remains, being brought from Jaipur to Morena, will be kept at the circuit house that people may pay tribute to the departed soul.

His last rites will be performed on the premises of his Ashram in Joura on Thursday.

Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot and treasurer of MP Congress Committee Ashok Singh may attend the funeral.

Earlier in the day, his body was brought to Vinoba Gyan Mandir in Jaipur where people from all walks of life paid tribute to the Gandhian.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra were among those who paid homage to Rao.

People close to Gehlot said Rao was the guiding force for Gehlot in setting up a separate department for peace and non-violence, and a Gandhi Museum.

Rao was admitted to Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital a few days ago. His condition deteriorated on Tuesday night and he passed away in the morning.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 11:47 PM IST