Madhya Pradesh: Akshar Saathi to assist in adult literacy programme

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): People above of 15 years of age who are unable to read or write will be included in special adult literacy programme under Padhna Likhna Abhiyan (Read Write Campaign). Volunteers known as Akshar Saathi will make people literate.

The programme will run across the state but 3 districts that figure in top 11 districts in India in adult illiteracy will receive special attention. These districts include Alirajpur, Barwani and Jhabua. According to NITI Aayog’s report, 8 inspirational districts of state too will remain on priority list. These districts include Rajgarh, Singrauli, Vidisha, Barwani, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Guna and Khandwa.

Padhna Likhna Abhiyan will conclude on March 31, 2022 after which it will continue as ‘Navbharat Saksharta Abhiyan’ for next five years till 2027. This programme will be completed with help of volunteers that includes students, NSS, NCC, retired teachers and professors, members of Nehru Yuva Kendra, National and Rural Livelihood Mission etc. An evaluation test will be organised in second week of March 2022 by National Institute of Open Schooling.

According to 2011 census, there are 1,74,24,138 illiterate people in Madhya Pradesh. The adult literacy programme has decided to target over 6.40 lakh people and prepare them for evaluation test to be held in March 2022.

The technical committee of the Union Government defines literacy where a person can read names of banks, hospitals and panchayat signboards. One should be able to write one’s name besides writing names of his father, mother and members of his family, put signature, write his address and make all sentences. People should also gain numerical ability so that they can add or subtract small figures.

People participating in the adult literacy programmes will be given study material and stationery for free. State government had made a tripartite agreement with Rajya Shiksha Kendra, National Service Scheme of Higher Education Department and Jan Abhiyan Parishad in this regard.

2011 census

MP’s literacy rate: 70.06%

Male literacy rate: 80.5%

Female literacy rate: 60%

Total numbers of illiterate: 1,74,24,138

Males: 60,41,370

Females: 1,13,82,768

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 09:07 PM IST