Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Chouhan tells each party worker to utter every single word with caution

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that each party worker or leader should utter every single word with caution.

He made the statement after a meeting with his cabinet minister Bisahulal Singh over Singh’s controversial statement over upper caste women.

At the meeting held at CM House on Sunday, state BJP president VD Sharma was also present. Earlier in the morning, Sharma tendered an unconditional apology on behalf of the party.

Minister said that upper caste women should be dragged out of their house to work with every other woman to ensure equality in the society. That statement kicked up dust across the state and various groups of the upper caste sought his unconditional apology and resignation from the cabinet for such an irresponsible statement.

As the issue reached the court of the Chief Minister, he clearly said any insulting remark about any woman would not be tolerated. Sources said that Chouhan even told Singh to give a wide berth to such controversial remarks otherwise disciplinary action would be taken against him.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 03:23 PM IST