Madhya Pradesh: AIIMS guard feted on saving life of patient

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Security guard of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Pawan Kushwaha has been felicitated on Independence Day for saving the life of a patient from jumping off the ledge of a high floor.

AIIMS director Professor Sarman Singh felicitated him for his act of bravery, and presented him with an Appreciation Certificate for saving the life of a patient in exceptional circumstances. He encouraged the security personnel to continue their appreciable hard work and such exemplary service. Professor (Dr) Singh specially praised the hard work and courage of the security personnel of the Institute while addressing on Independence Day.

In the past year, there have been tragic incidents of suicide by a psychiatric patient, and by a COVID positive patient. Since then, the security services personnel have become more sensitive and alert to these aspects of security work. An example of this was seen recently when a security guard of the institute Pawan Kushwaha saved the life of a lady patient from jumping off the ledge of a high floor with his courage, presence of mind, and timely action.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 12:40 AM IST