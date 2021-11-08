Madhya Pradesh: AIIMS director Dr Sarman Singh retires

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Sarman Singh, director All India Medical Sciences (AIIMS), retired on Monday. He was appointed as the director in May, 2018. Dr Sarman Singh told Free Press that health ministry will decide the name of next director of AIIMS, Bhopal.

Dr Singh was Professor and head of clinical microbiology and molecular medicine at AIIMS in New Delhi before taking over as directors of AIIMS, Bhopal. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet had approved his appointment to the post till November 8, 2021, the date of attaining 65 years age.

Before he joined, medical students of AIIMS Bhopal took out a march on May 3, 2018, to protest against vacancy of top post there. The institute was functioning without a director since 2015. Dr Nitin M Nagarkar was working as the acting director of the institute. The AIIMS Bhopal is one of the seven apex health care institutes established by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana. These institutions are being established by an Act of Parliament on lines of AIIMS in New Delhi.

