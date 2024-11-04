Madhya Pradesh: Agriculture Stream In Government Schools From Next Session |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Agriculture will be introduced as a new stream in government schools in the state from the next academic session under the National Education Policy. Like arts, science and commerce faculties, an agriculture stream will also be available.

At present, agriculture is taught in 18 government schools, which will expand to nearly 8,000 higher secondary schools next session. Teachers and specialists will also be recruited to teach the subject. Schools with land between one and one-and-a-half bighas will start this programme.

For schools without adequate land, partnerships (MOUs) with nearby farmers will be established allowing students to conduct practical work on their farms.

Considering that Madhya Pradesh is an agriculture-centric state, chief minister Mohan Yadav has asked government schools to start teaching agriculture and related subjects like horticulture, fisheries, dairy, and animal husbandry.

To establish this faculty at the school level, a task force of educators, teachers, NGOs, and subject experts has been formed. The school education department has begun preparations for introducing agriculture and related subjects. All districts have been asked to identify schools for the peurpose, prioritising those with one to one-and-a-half bighas of land.