Madhya Pradesh: After state-run universities, now the private universities told to to adopt five villages

BHOPAL: After state-run universities, now the private universities have also been asked to adopt five villages. The universities have been told to take more proactive measures to discharge their social responsibilities.

A meeting of vice chancellors, representatives of private universities and the higher education minister was held in the state secretariat. Minister Mohan Yadav said that private universities should also come forward and contribute towards the upliftment of society.

Yadav said that private universities should try to improve their ranking in the NAAC and NIRF by providing quality education and infrastructure to the students. Stress was also given on conducting researches that are beneficial for society and not only for namesake.

The management of private universities agreed to work in close coordination with the state-run universities and do more to create employment. They decided to zero in on some programmes that could be run together in all universities together to enhance the employability of students.

Some of the universities also agreed to start incubation centres to encourage students who have a creative bent of mind and are innovative in approach. It was decided that innovative students and ideas should get some incentives as well.



