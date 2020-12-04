Madhya Pradesh: After Shahdol rice scam, now salt adulterated in Sagar

The district administration of Sagar, on Friday, seized adulterated salt, which was distributed through government public distribution system (PDS) shops with the rations. After the scam came to light regarding sub-standard rice supply and distribution from the PDS shops at Shahdol, Mandla and other places, this new scam regarding adulterated salt has surface in Sagar.

The incident was reported in Berkhari-Mafi village of Bina block, where complainant Ramlal Ahirwar raised the issue, claiming the salt distributed from the PDS shops contained sand particles and many other impurities.

A team from the district headquarters, Sagar, raided the village PDS shop and also the warehouse where the salt was stored.

Tehsildar Sanjay Jain said that the salt had been tested by the food and drug officials. The food inspector checked the salt after mixing it in water. It was found that the salt contained sand particles and many other impurities. He added that the samples had been seized and sent to the food and drug laboratory in Bhopal for testing.

Sources said that similar incidents had been reported at the PDS shops in Jabalpur district.