Madhya Pradesh: Rs 50 cr ration scam busted in Mhow, more than 600 quintal rice of PDS recovered from warehouse

Indore: In a shocking incident, a ration scam of around Rs 50 crore unearthed in Mhow tehsil of Indore district on Saturday. FIR is being lodged against 2 accused.

Collector Manish Singh reached the Mhow SDM office on Saturday and exposed the scam.

More than 600 quintal rice of PDS was recovered from the warehouse of Joyful Traders.

Considering the seriousness of the case, an inquiry team was formed and in the prima facie fact was revealed that Mohanlal Aggarwal, along with his associate businessmen Ayush Agarwal and Mukesh Aggarwal did manipulation in the ration meant for distribution at fair price shops.

During initial investigation, it was found that their transport bills were sent by Mohanlal Aggarwal to the fair price shops and the receipt of the full bills was signed while only 8-10 quintal of the goods reached at the ration shops (fair price shops).