Madhya Pradesh: After Medical Teachers’ Association panel calls on Vishwas Sarang, recruitment of assistant professors in 3 Gandhi Medical College departments put on hold

BHOPAL: Joining of assistant professors in three departments — PSM, Pathology and Neurology — has been put on hold at Gandhi Medical College (GMC) after a delegation of the Medical Teachers’ Association called on medical education minister Vishwas Sarang on Tuesday over irregularities in the recruitment of assistant professors. Twenty one candidates were appointed in GMC four days ago. The Medical Teachers’ Association has protested over irregularities in the recruitment.

MP Medical Teachers’ Association general secretary Dr Rakesh Malviya said, “We called on medical education minister Vishwas Sarang over the anomalies in recruitments. The minister immediately instructed divisional commissioner Kavindra Kiyawat and GMC dean Dr Aruna Kumar to put the joining of recruits of three departments — PSM, Pathology and Neurology — on hold, since, even though there were eligible candidates in GMC, outsiders were appointed as assistant professors. The minister has assured justice for the eligible internal candidates. As a rule, if there is no eligible candidate in the institutes, outsiders may be appointed; but, when outsiders are appointed even though there are already many eligible candidates, it’s injustice on the internal candidates.”

The bone of contention

There are allegations that outsiders have been appointed in all the assistant professors’ posts in GMC, even though there were eligible internal candidates. Appointments were made in all the medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh and internal candidates were given preference in recruitment, except in GMC, Bhopal, where all the posts were filled by outsiders. This has led to the resentment of the MP Medical Teachers’ Association, which registered its protest on various platforms.