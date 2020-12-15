100s of candidates selected for teachers gherao school education commissioner office demanding appointment

BHOPAL: Hundreds of candidates selected for the post of Teacher, Grade I and II, waiting for their appointments, gheraoed the office of the school education commissioner on Tuesday.

A delegation of these candidates also met the school education minister, Inder Singh Parmar, and urged him to start the appointment process. They were given an assurance by the minister that the process would be started very soon, after which the one-day protest was wound up and the candidates went back home.

The examinations for the post of Teacher, Grade I and II, were held in 2018. The results of these exams were declared in 2019 and the merit list was prepared in January 2020. The school education department started verification of the documents of the selected candidates for appointment, but the process stopped abruptly citing the corona situation in July.

There are more than 30,000 posts of teachers to which these appointments have to be done. In the first phase, 20,000 teachers will be given appointment in Grade II and about 10,000 teachers in Grade I, to be followed immediately in Phase II.