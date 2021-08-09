Madhya Pradesh: After flood fury, victims lament administrative lethargy

Bhopal: Flood-affected families in Ashok Nagar district stepped up their protest over alleged administration’s snail pace relief and rehabilitation works.

The flood victims resorted to road blockage demanding restoration of electricity and piped water supply. After the flood water receded, many families have returned to their villages, however, their struggle for clean water, electricity supply, and medical services continues. Administration has assured that work is on to restore power supply and steps are being taken to ensure regular potable water. However, the flood victims claimed that no concrete steps are being taken to provide relief and rehabilitate the flood-affected families.

Flood-water has snapped the electricity supply in many districts. The districts’ administration has started making a list of damaged electricity poles after four days of floods. It will take days to restore power in the flood-affected areas.

The flood-affected people are at greater risk of contracting water-borne diseases like diarrhea, jaundice, malaria and other infections. Dilly dally's attitude of the health department stands exposed as the authorities are still to organise health camps at all the flood-affected areas. Only in Sheopur, camps have been organised for the flood-hit families, while in Datia and Ashok Nagar only teams of doctors have been constituted.