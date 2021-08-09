Madhya Pradesh: After flood fury, victims lament administrative lethargy

Bhopal: Flood-affected families in Ashok Nagar district stepped up their protest over alleged administration’s snail pace relief and rehabilitation works.
The flood victims resorted to road blockage demanding restoration of electricity and piped water supply. After the flood water receded, many families have returned to their villages, however, their struggle for clean water, electricity supply, and medical services continues. Administration has assured that work is on to restore power supply and steps are being taken to ensure regular potable water. However, the flood victims claimed that no concrete steps are being taken to provide relief and rehabilitate the flood-affected families.
Flood-water has snapped the electricity supply in many districts. The districts’ administration has started making a list of damaged electricity poles after four days of floods. It will take days to restore power in the flood-affected areas.
The flood-affected people are at greater risk of contracting water-borne diseases like diarrhea, jaundice, malaria and other infections. Dilly dally's attitude of the health department stands exposed as the authorities are still to organise health camps at all the flood-affected areas. Only in Sheopur, camps have been organised for the flood-hit families, while in Datia and Ashok Nagar only teams of doctors have been constituted.
A doctors’ team each for Datia, Ashok Nagar
A team of doctors of Government medical college, Datia, will provide medical assistance in various areas of Datia and Ashok Nagar district.
Assistant professor Dr Manoj Sharma, assistant professor Dr Sanjiv Sharma, Dr Punit Agrawal and others are in a team constituted for Ashok Nagar district. A team of Dr Hemant Jain, Dr Ajmeria, Dr Pradeep Rathore and Dr Piyush Swami will look after the patients in flood-affected areas of Datia district.
Relief work on in 14 villages of Ashok Nagar
Ashok Nagar collector Abhay Verma said, “Relief work is being carried out in 14 flood-hit villages. Camps are being organised in these villages. Floods have damaged over 2200 houses. The affected families are being provided food and potable water. PHE is ensuring regular supply of drinking water. Work is on to repair damaged roads, broken culverts and bridges. Electric poles, transformers are being repaired to restore power supply.
4000 people undergo health checkup at Sheopur: CMHO
Sheopur CMHO Dr BL Yadav said, “Health checkup of as many as 4000 flood-affected people have been carried out in Sheopur. Those affected by flood are at greater risk of infection and diseases and steps are being taken to provide them all medical help. The doctors have advised the people to use only boil water to keep away from any water-borne infection. They have been advised against consuming rotten vegetable or soiled grain. They have been asked to only take freshly cooked food.