Madhya Pradesh: Action against power thieves launched in Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has launched a drive against the power thieves in illegal, underdeveloped, and other areas since November 23, official sources said on Friday. The drive was launched under the directives of general manager PK Sharma and deputy general manager Gopal Sharan.

The officials of the electricity along with former security personnel launched the operation and caught several people in Sai Dham colony, Savitapura, Sanjay Colony and other places for thieving electricity. They also seized more than five quintals of PVC pipes, sources further said, adding that the operation will continue.

Sharma said that because of irrigation for the Rabi crop, the demand for power has shot up in the district. As a result, many farmers are stealing electricity to run their pumps. The department has set up a team to deal with such theft cases, he further said, adding that the teams will go to different places to deal with power theft. The officials have been asked to regularize the power connections and check them daily, Sharma said.

The general manager further said that those who want to get electricity for irrigation should deposit a certain amount at the office of the electricity department to get temporary connection for the ensuing Rabi season. The connection will be provided within 24 hours, Sharma said, adding that the consumers should take temporary connection before using electricity; else, action will be taken against the defaulters under various sections of the Electricity Act, 2003.

Vet hospital inspected

Deputy director of veterinary hospital, Ravipratap Singh Bhadauria, inspected a veterinary hospital in Dikhatpura. He also checked the registration and informed the doctors present during the inspection about the government schemes. The government is emphasizing on the CM Helpline, he said, adding that the complaints received on the CM Helpline should be solved as quickly as possible.