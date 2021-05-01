Madhya Pradesh: A little respite from Covid as cases begin to decline

BHOPAL: There is some respite from the corona pandemic in MP. The number of active cases has begun to decline for the past few days. The number of patients has not actually reduced. Yet, as more and more patients are recovering and as the number of active cases has become less than what it was a few days ago, the pressure on the hospitals has also begun to lessen.

On April 27, the number of cases was more than 94,000, and after that, it has come down to 88,000. The way the coronavirus was spreading its tentacles in the state, officials of the health department expected that the number of cases would reach 125,000 by en-April.

As the number of cases has begun to reduce, the government looks a little relaxed. The health services have hit the bottom because of the rising number of corona patients. If the disease remains under control, the hospitals will start functioning normally again.

The pressure on oxygen supply has also reduced, since the cases have declined. Had the number of patients continued to swell, the government would have had a major problem in providing beds, oxygen and medicines to the patients. The state is receiving 480MT of oxygen daily. The pressure on the government to supply oxygen has now reduced considerably.