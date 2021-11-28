Madhya Pradesh: 88th Billiards and Snooker Nationals 2021, Junior players dominated day five

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The fifth day of 88th Billiards and Snooker Nationals 2021 being held under the aegis of Billiards and Snooker Federation of India, MP Billiards and Snooker Association and Sports and Youth Welfare Department, was a show for the pool players.

In one of the notable matches, a junior player from Tamil Nadu Varun Kumar defeated Bengal’s Rohit Malhotra in four straight frames and qualified for the main draw from Tamil Nadu.

A player from the Railway Sports Promotion Board, Pandu Rangaiah defeated Madhya Pradesh's young player Satyam Shivhare in four straight frames by 32-29, 40-16, 37-28, and 26-18 points.

On the other hand, Neeraj Kumar beat Uttar Pradesh's player Anant Tiwari by 66-00, 14-35, 36-07, 36-05, and 50-06 points.

Rovin D'Souza defeated the champion player from Odisha Ashutosh Padi, by 4-3 frames in the final match by 27-15, 31-39, 42-19, 22-43, 05-41, 38-29, and 36-05.

S Dilip Kumar from Railways won 4-1 against Gujarat's promising player Karmesh Patel, scored in favour of Dilip 07-30, 35-13, 40-14, 49-01, and 37- 08.

A rising player of Telangana Mustaque Khan created a sensation by defeating seasoned player of Maharashtra Krish Gurubakshani by 4-1 frame.

Veteran player of Uttar Pradesh Vinayak Agarwal took full advantage of his experience to defeat talented Ranvir Singh Marwa of Gujarat by 36-10, 64-00, 39-11, and 48-08 points in four straight frames.

Punjab's player Anmoldeep Singh reached qualifiers defeating Tushar Shrestha of Bihar 24-40, 38-24, 47-11, 32-20, and 46-12 in the final of Six Rate Snooker Championship being played by double-elimination qualifying stage system.

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 09:14 PM IST