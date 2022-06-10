Madhya Pradesh: 82-year-old dead woman 'born' again in Narsinghpur

Representative Photo |

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a bizarre incident reported in Narsinghpur, an 82-year-old dead woman was "born" again after representatives sitting in the government system made her birth certificate instead of the death certificate. The matter has been the subject of much discussion.

Notably, Shailesh Kaurav, who lives in Thuti Gram Panchayat under Gadarwara tehsil of Narsinghpur district, said that his grandmother Shyam Bai Kaurav died on 1 May 2021 at the age of 82. About a week after her death, Shailesh informed the village panchayat sarpanch Anita Sharma and employment assistant Nitin Sharma and requested for her death certificate.

But even after months passed, death certificate could not be made. He also applied to the Gram Panchayat. But the Gram Panchayat was also being misled by the employment assistant.

Last month, Shailesh reached the Janpad Panchayat Chavarpatha to complain about it, where the employees informed him about the Public Service Center and said that he can go there and make the death certificate after applying.

He submitted the notary tax form along with the application to the Public Service Center to Amit Malviya and Shivani Patel, where he was given a month's time to generate the death certificate.

On receiving the letter, Sailesh was shocked on seeing that the employees had posted her birth certificate in place of the death certificate. Shailesh told those employees that he had not applied for the birth certificate but for the death certificate. On hearing this, the employees posted there were shocked and started making various efforts to hide their mistakes.

Many years ago, there was a system of giving birth and death certificates to Gram Panchayat from the hospital under the 'One Government, One Country' scheme. But it seems that the beneficiary stands nowhere in front of the dictatorship of government employees and employment assistants.